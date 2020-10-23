Cleanup at Homestead Dam Invites Volunteers

One woman in Benzie County is asking for help keeping Michigan’s water clean.

Emily Hansen is a fisher and artist in Northern Michigan.

After seeing trash while out fishing, she decided to arrange a cleanup at Betsie River this weekend.

Bags, gloves and sanitizer were donated by the Benzie County Recycling Coordinator to help with the event.

But it’s not just the river Hansen hopes to see cleaned up.

“I’m encouraging other people to go out to their favorite recreational water area. If it’s a beach, a river get out, clean up some garbage and if you do share a photo to social media using #KeepOurPreciousWatersClean. I’m going to go on and pick a few winners to send some art prints to.”

The cleanup event starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Homestead Dam.