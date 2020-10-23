City of Harrison Making Improvements After Securing Grants, Loans

David Lyden, Jacob Johnson,

The city of Harrison is making big improvements after it secured some grant money and loans.

They just secured a $280,000 loan to buy a new fire truck that holds more water and pumps it faster.

They also got a $15,000 grant for fire equipment and a $25,000 grant to plan for finishing their downtown streetscape.

That’s on top of $2.2 million grant the city got for water system improving and development.

“With a small community like this we don’t have the revenue coming in that even the bigger towns have and they struggle with it, but we’ve been able to do a lot of improvements. We’re really trying to make the quality of life for our Harrison residents and people that come visit us a good quality,” said City Manager & Clerk Tracey Connelly.

The city hopes to do streetscape planning over the winter and start water system improvements in the spring.

Harrison Infrastructure Improvements Vo 6.transfer

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories