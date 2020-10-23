Central Grade School Closed Due to Sewage Backup

TCAPS says Central Grade School will be closed on Friday, October 23 due to a sewer line backup at the building.

There will not be face-to-face or remote schooling for Central Grade students only.

TCAPS says that heavy rains caused the sewage backup at the building.

The City of Traverse City is onsite helping with the problem.

Parents who would like to pick up breakfast or lunch may do so at TCAPS Montessori at Glen Loomis from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. in the front circle drive.

Central Grade School is expecting to reopen on Monday.