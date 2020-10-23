Candles Galore at the Candle Factory Store: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Candlemaking Process

Chilly, Fall days inspire many of us to curl up and get cozy next to a warm, inviting candle. The Candle Factory in Traverse City has you covered with hundreds of candles to choose from. They have been a community staple for nearly five decades— offering an experience of sensations for all who walk through their front door.

Mary Foster, a lifelong customer turned employee and now candlemaker says, “I think a candle represents comfort. There’s a cozy feeling and I think it also represents togetherness.”

In order to capture these sentiments, they’re starting from scratch to make the perfect batch. The natural soy wax candles they make here at the factory require careful attention to detail. They start by measuring out the ingredients, mixing then pouring them— a process that takes time. “While they’re being made it’s a real eye-catching and just a fun experience as people come in and get to see you making candles,” says Mary.

