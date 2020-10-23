Benzie Area Historic Society Receives Grant to Replace Roof

The Benzie Area Historic Society was selected to get tens of thousands of dollars for a much needed upgrade.

It’s thanks to a grant from the Michigan Council of Art and Cultural Affairs.

The historical society was one of nearly 600 applications submitted.

Almost $40,000 will now go toward a new roof on the Benzie Area Historical Museum.

Barb Mort, Benzie Area Historical Society Executive director says this is critical for protecting the area’s history.

“This is one of the most historic structures in all Benzie and so protecting are most valuable museum asset, which is the museum. Is a primary importance to us and then we also have our extensive collection houses here. So the roof over our head is extremely important,” said Barb Mort, Executive Director.

They hope to have the roof finished sometime next week.