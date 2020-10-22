What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Haunted Lighthouses, Cooking Class, Dinner in the Hills

Across our area, there’s plenty of fall events going on that are sure to be fun for the whole family.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has more on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Haunted Lighthouses

Every year around Halloween, more people get interested in the paranormal and Michigan’s haunted lighthouses become a popular subject.

Of the more than 125 lighthouses in Michigan, 30 or so are also rumored to be haunted, and 13 of these are included in the pages of the best-selling book “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses.”

You can catch the book’s author, Dianna Stampfler, giving a presentation on some of these haunted lighthouses on October 26 at the Missaukee District Library, or you can pick up your own copy of the book to read about these rumored hauntings.

Cooking Class

Even with the cold months fast approaching, there’s plenty of opportunity to cook and eat local!

Join Oryana Community Coop on October 27 for an online, hands-on cooking class, where you’ll learn a wide range of creative uses for vegetables like squash, kohlrabi, cabbage and more!

From sauces & marinades to main dishes, you’ll cover a range of flavors and ideas that will keep you inspired in the kitchen, while supporting local farmers.

You’ll receive the recipes and shopping list prior to the class, so you’ll be able to cook right along with their chef in your own kitchen.

Dinner in the Hills

Mt. Holiday is a community nonprofit recreation area in Traverse City where you’ll find skiing, snow tubing, zip lining, and more.

They’re planning their annual fundraising dinner in a to-go format this year, and you’re invited to participate!

Sign up for their Dinner in the Hills evening on November 1, and you’ll get curbside drinks and dinner to go, raffle entries, and entry into the virtual silent auction.

The specialty dinner menu includes ribs, wings, chipotle lime corn salad, and more, all to support Mt. Holiday.