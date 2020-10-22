Wellness for the Family: Having a Healthy and Safe Halloween

With COVID-19 in mind, many are nervous about the traditional festivities that come with Halloween, including trick-or-treating. We get advice from a BCBS registered dietitian, Shanthi Appelo, about alternative ways to celebrate our favorite spooktacular day.

“I know that safety is at the top of parents and children’s mind as we head into the holiday,” says Shanthi, “and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has deemed traditional trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity. Here are some low-risk and moderate-risk activities that the whole family will enjoy”.

Lower Risk Activities:

Decorate: Carve and decorate pumpkins, let your child decorate indoor living spaces or

outdoor yards for the holiday. Host a virtual costume or carving contest: Pick a theme, assign judges and let the creativity

fly. Hunt for candy: Instead of going door-to-door, stage a spooky candy hunt around the home.

Plan a Halloween movie night: Stay in for the evening with favorite Halloween classics.

Set up a scavenger hunt: Draft a list of Halloween items for children to look for on a walk

Moderate Risk Activities:

Grab-and-go trick-or-treating: Instead of handing out candy to each child as they come to

the door, place individually wrapped goodie bags at the end of the driveway or edge of a yard to allow for social distancing. Make sure a bottle of hand sanitizer makes it to the table. Outdoor costume party: Dress up and stay six feet apart at a small outdoor party or wear a

protective mask if at a larger outdoor party. Outdoor Halloween movie night: Arrange a small, socially distant outdoor gathering by

spacing people at least six feet apart; more space is advised if people will be screaming. Outdoor haunted forests and cornfields: Outdoor haunted activities are safely possible when

traffic flow is one-way, face coverings are worn and social distancing is enforced. Pumpkin patches: Pick the great pumpkin from an outdoor patch; be sure to stay safely

