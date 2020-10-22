USDA Extends Free Meal Program to 2021

Students are guaranteed to have nutritious meals for the rest of the school year thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA granted school districts waivers back at the start of the pandemic so they could offer free meals to students.

That was set to expire at the end of December, but the government division extended it through the end of the school year in June 2021.

Cadillac Area Public School dining services is happy to provide meals to students at no cost, especially right now.

“It’s pretty amazing for families,” said Gennie Knapp, CAPS Senior Director of Dining Services. “So many people have lost their jobs or find themselves without work that it’s nice to know that your kids are going to school and if you’re doing the virtual program, you’re going to be able to have access to free and nutritious meals for your kids every day through the end of the school year.”

Students attending both in-person and virtual classes have access to this program.