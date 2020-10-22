Treetops Thursday: “Treat” Yourself at the Treetops Resort Spa

With many of us feeling the negative effects of sun-damaged skin from the summer, and the cold weather blues from the fall, a day at the spa may help you repair, relax, and rejuvenate. We talked with Connie Weaver, the spa director at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, about their services and current deals.

“There’s always time for a spa day,” says Weaver. “It’s the perfect time to get out of the cold, and enjoy a warm massage, facial, and many of our other services”. Their services include massages, facials, body treatments, hair care, manicures, and pedicures, and treatments geared specifically towards men. You can find their full-service menu here.

For the month of November, they are offering their “2 for 1” deals for pedicures and 50-minute massages. “Now’s the time more than ever to take care of ourselves,” explained Weaver. “With our monthly specials, loyalty points, and packages there’s really no excuse why you can’t come out and have a day just for you”.

For more information about the Treetops Resort Spa, click here.