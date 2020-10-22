Senate Judiciary Committee Votes to Advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move forward in the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Republicans on the committee voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with Judge Barrett’s nomination, but all ten democrats on the committee were absent.

Democrats boycotted the vote and placed posters of constituents in their seats who say they would lose health care coverage without the Affordable Care Act.

They call the confirmation a sham that is playing out during an ongoing election and ahead of an upcoming Supreme Court case on the ACA.

Opponents of Judge Barrett’s nomination protested outside the Capitol.

The appeals court judge met again with Republican senators ahead of Thursday’s vote, and the full Senate is expected to vote on Monday.