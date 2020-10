Senate Judiciary Committee to Vote on Recommending Judge Amy Coney Barret to Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to meet Thursday morning to recommend Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination be voted on by the full Senate.

Senate Democrats on the panel plan to boycott the vote, which takes place at 9 a.m. Their boycott is not expected to derail the committee’s decision. The GOP-led Senate is planning a rare weekend session aimed at confirming Barrett on Monday.