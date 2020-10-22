Senate Democrats Block $500B Stimulus Bill

It’s back to the drawing board on a coronavirus stimulus bill after Senate Democrats blocked Republicans’ $500 billion proposal.

The stalemate extends the months’ long effort to pass a second stimulus bill following the first bill passed in late March.

Republicans have argued Democrats are demanding many expensive provisions that have nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.

But Democrats who proposed a $2 trillion relief package say Republicans are failing to recognize the true magnitude of the economic toll on the American people.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin plan to resume talks Thursday in hopes of passing a stimulus plan before the election.