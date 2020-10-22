Pres. Trump, Biden Battle for Swing States

President Trump made his second trip to North Carolina for the second time in a week, but he wasn’t the only U.S. president on the campaign trail.

Former President Obama made his way to Philadelphia campaigning for his former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Trump has been on the campaign trail nearly every night the past week trying to reinforce his voting base in several swing states. He was in Gastonia, North Carolina Wednesday when he said the nation will fall into chaos if Biden wins the election.

“If Biden wins, the flag-burning demonstrators in the streets will be running your federal government! Don’t worry, it’s not gonna happen!” The president said.

Also on Wednesday, former President Barack Obama spoke on behalf of Biden in Pennsylvania—a state that has seen polling in industrial and rural parts of the state heavily favor President Trump.

“Joe knows that the first job of the president is to keep us safe from all threats: foreign, domestic, or microscopic,” Obama said.

Both nominees will be in Nashville Thursday night for the second and final presidential debate before Election Day. The debate starts at 9 p.m. and you can watch the whole thing on 9&10 News or stream it on both our Facebook page and the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free VUit app.