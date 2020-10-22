Pinconning Woman Arrested for Arson in Mackinaw City

Police say a woman turned herself in for purposely starting a fire at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in Mackinaw City this summer.

Mackinaw City police say Melissa White turned herself in on Thursday.

We first told you about the fire in August.

Firefighters found two rooms with active fires and heavy smoke.

They put the fires out and evacuated everyone safely.

White is now facing two counts of first-degree arson.

She will be back in court in late November.