Neighborhood Girls Get the 411 in the 231 with Weekly Newspaper

Over the last several months, people of all ages have had to find new ways to stay entertained. Since the start of the pandemic, four young neighborhood friends took it upon themselves to share the 411 in the 231. They’re writing a weekly newspaper informing Traverse City’s Central Neighborhood.

Annika and Maggie Anton and Emma and Sayber Howard have been keeping their neighbors inspired and connected during this unprecedented time. Annika Anton who’s in 5th grade says, “I feel like it gives our neighbors some sort of connection especially when we were in lockdown. It was like the one thing that kind of brought us all together.”

Every week these junior journalists are learning lifelong skills. How to interview/speak to adults, how to properly formulate questions, how to put their thoughts into words, and taking on the responsibility of delivering 85 copies once a week to people from around town.

Neighbors of course have taken notice. They look forward to the next edition every week. “It makes me feel really proud of what I’m doing and it makes me continue to want to do it,” says Annika.

Since March, the pint-sized press has been spreading joy. Even though this is a big commitment, they wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“I think we’re going to be doing this for like a long time,”

–Emma Howard, 3rd grade.