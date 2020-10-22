MTM On The Road: Getting Refreshed, Relaxed at Pure Vitality Juice Bar & Spa

These days, we could all use a day of relaxation and time to unwind.

Pure Vitality Juice Bar and Spa in Mount Pleasant offers several services that can refresh your body, including float pods, infrared saunas, infrared massages, facials, and much more.

After relaxing there, you’ll want to end the day off right with a refreshing and healthy drink at the juice bar. They use several fruits and vegetables to give your body the nutrients it needs.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are telling us all about these services and putting some juices up to a taste test.