Michigan Officials Report 1,873 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,873 new cases of the coronavirus and 43 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 43 deaths announced Thursday, 31 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 152,862 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,129 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 150,989 confirmed cases with 7,086 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 17, 109,539 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Students are guaranteed to have nutritious meals for the rest of the school year thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA granted school districts waivers back at the start of the pandemic so they could offer free meals to students.

That was set to expire at the end of December, but the government division extended it through the end of the school year in June 2021. Students attending both in-person and virtual classes have access to this program.

A new jobs report says new unemployment claims have dropped to 787,000.

And Thursday’s report from the Labor Department said the number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits fell by 1 million to 8.4 million.

This is being seen as a sign that layoffs have eased slightly since the pandemic began impacting jobs dramatically seven months ago. However, unemployment claims still remain high compared to pre-pandemic levels.

About 5,600 new unemployment claims were filed in the state of Michigan last week.

That’s way down from the previous week’s total of more than 15,000 claims.

It’s also similar to jobless claim numbers seen before the pandemic broke out.

Statewide unemployment claims are far below the peak number of claims filed during this pandemic, which came the week of April 4.

That’s when more than 388,000 people in Michigan filed for first-time unemployment benefits.

It’s back to the drawing board on a coronavirus stimulus bill after Senate Democrats blocked Republicans’ $500 billion proposal.

The stalemate extends the months’ long effort to pass a second stimulus bill following the first bill passed in late March.

Republicans have argued Democrats are demanding many expensive provisions that have nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.

But Democrats who proposed a $2 trillion relief package say Republicans are failing to recognize the true magnitude of the economic toll on the American people.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin plan to resume talks Thursday in hopes of passing a stimulus plan before the election.

