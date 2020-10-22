Michigan 1 of 5 States With Highest Risk of Increased Militia Activity Around Elections

A new report shows five states, including Michigan, have the highest risk of seeing increased militia activity around the elections.

It’s the result of a crisis-mapping project done by the Armed Conflict Location and Even Data project and the research group Militia Watch.

The report shows Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Oregon could see everything from demonstrations to violence.

It looked at states where militias held recruitment drives and training, where they’ve formed relationships with law enforcement and where there has been substantial engagement in anti-coronavirus lockdown protests.

To read the full report, click here.