Menominee County Railroad Dock Boating Access Site to Close Temporarily

A DNR boating access site in Menominee County is temporarily closed while crews working to protect the shoreline.

Starting Monday, the Railroad Dock along Harbor Drive will be closed until mid-November.

The DNR says a rip-rap berm will be built to protect the shoreline and the road to the lighthouse from flooding.

They say the hope is to limit the amounts of erosion and debris left at the boating site and parking lot when there’s high water level.

The work is set to begin Oct. 26 and conclude Nov. 14.