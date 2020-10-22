Married in the Mitten: Oden + Janelle Photographers

The beautiful ceremony, fun reception, and all of those precious moments in between… these can go by in an instant on your “special day”. We chat with the main photographers from Oden + Janelle Photographers in Traverse City on how they help brides and grooms capture their wedding day.

“It’s not just about capturing the moments but giving the couples an experience,” says Oden.

“We are candid photographers,” Janelle added. “We love capturing the candid moments, that go by quickly on their wedding day, and that day just flies by”.

Oden and Janelle have been capturing candid moments together for around 10 years as a husband and wife team. Oden describes themselves as a perfect pair. He is the extrovert, and Janelle is the introvert.

“I am the one who makes the jokes during the photo sessions, it helps the members of the wedding relax,” mentioned Oden.

“We want them to feel like it’s just their friends coming out to capture their day,” Janelle explained. “We’ve had a lot of couples tell us that, and that to us is the best compliment. We want them to have fun and relax”.

If you would like to have your “big day” captured by Oden + Janelle Photographers, click here for more information.