Man Arrested for Running from Deadly Crash in Osceola Co.

Police arrested a man five days after they say he ran from a deadly crash in Osceola County.

Last Saturday, the sheriff’s office was called out to 21 Mile Road near 90th Avenue in Highland Township.

A homeowner called police after being woken up by a man knocking on his door.

The man asked him for help but told him not to call police.

The homeowner told 911 that there was a truck parked in his driveway that appeared to have been involved in a crash.

When EMS got there they found a man and woman in that truck.

The man, Allen Eichorn from Harrison, was dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The man who knocked on the door was nowhere to be found.

Then, just after midnight Thursday, police arrested a suspect.

He is awaiting charges.

The sheriff’s office says the original crash scene was six miles away from the caller’s home.