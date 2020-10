Jobs Report: Unemployment Claims Drop

A new jobs report says new unemployment claims have dropped to 787,000.

And Thursday’s report from the Labor Department said the number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits fell by 1 million to 8.4 million.

This is being seen as a sign that layoffs have eased slightly since the pandemic began impacting jobs dramatically seven months ago. However, unemployment claims still remain high compared to pre-pandemic levels.