Hook & Hunting: Deer Camp 2020

The Michigan DNR is bringing back some activities and resources for teachers to use in their classrooms during deer season.

Teachers can register now for deer camp to receive the packets that can be used in classes ranging from science and math, to art and even gym.

The DNR says these lessons are a great way to bring deer camp to the classroom.

They’re meant to coincide with the start of many deer camps across Michigan ahead of November 15th.

“A lot of people enjoy viewing deer, or hunting deer, so it’s something that most people are familiar with, so it’s a good jumping off point to talk about wildlife and wildlife management in the state,” said Hannah Schauer, Wildlife Communications Coordinator.

To register, click here.