Happy Healthy Home: Learning at Home Gear, Gadgets and More

In this edition of Happy Healthy Home, lifestyle contributor, Emily Richett shares her top picks for ‘learning at home’ gear, gadgets, and more.

“We’re a few months into this unique school year, and brands keep on innovating new ways to keep kids engaged, even while learning from home,” says Richett.

Here’s her product picks to help inspire and encourage “learning at home”:

Yoto Player- screen-free audio speaker designed to keep kids entertaining, educational and inspired (by Montessori values)

Let's Make Art- a subscription box that instills imagination and creativity in kids – a premiere art class delivered right to your door.

a subscription box that instills imagination and creativity in kids – a premiere art class delivered right to your door. The House of Noa- portable, beautiful, easy-to-clean mats that allow you to take school and fun anywhere (move your school lessons to the park, beach, a backyard picnic, and more)

portable, beautiful, easy-to-clean mats that allow you to take school and fun anywhere (move your school lessons to the park, beach, a backyard picnic, and more) U & Me Conversations Kit –at-home four-session Bible study to deepen tween girls’ connection, faith, and confidence in who they are. Guided teaching materials provided for moms/caregivers

