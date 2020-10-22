Grand Rapids Woman Accused of Stealing Vehicle in Wexford County

A Grand Rapids woman faces up to five years in jail after state police say she stole a vehicle in Wexford County.

Nineteen-year-old Lesley Wynsma was arrested on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County last Wednesday.

State troopers say the victim had come up north the day before with a small group. Troopers say the victim hadn’t met the suspect prior to the trip.

Troopers say the victim told them she decided to look at RVs at a business in Haring Township.

While she was talking to a salesperson, troopers say Wynsma took off with the vehicle.

Wexford County Dispatch tracked the suspect down in Mecosta County using the vehicle’s GPS system.

Wynsma is expected back in court in November.