Grab Popcorn & Get Cozy with Movies with Meg

Every Thursday on ‘the four’ we feature movie expert, Meg Weichman and her recommendations of must see films. Since most theaters are not full open, Meg gives us the lowdown on what movies are streaming on video platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

It’s a way for people to still enjoy some classics and even new releases from the comfort of home.

“My first pick is On the Rocks,” says Meg. “Bill Murray reunites with his Oscar-winning Lost in Translation writer, director Sofia Coppola for a film that is a lot more delightful than that film but no less profound”. On the Rocks comes out on Apple TV+ on October 24.

Meg’s next pick brought back some nostalgia. “Released on HBOMax is the remake of The Witches. It stars Anne Hathaway and other award-winning actors like Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci. Hathaway is taking the role of the grand-high-witch, which was originally a role played by Angelica Houston. It was quite horrific seeing the original film, I can’t wait to see how they do all of the transformation of the witches in this version”.

Speaking of a ‘blast from the past’, Meg’s next pic is Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. “Coming on October 23 to AmazonPrime, you can watch Borat navigate through ‘Trump’s America’. Little known fact, the original boron actually made its top-secret world premiere right here in Traverse City at the State Theatre,” Meg added. “All of these films will make for a ‘very nice’ weekend,” she said in her best Borat impression.

Stay tuned each week for more ‘Movies with Meg’ segments.