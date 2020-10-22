Former Top Pentagon Official Discusses Election Interference Warning

We wanted to get more perspective on the FBI’s announcement about the actions by Iran and Russia leading up to the November 3rd election.

Dr. Steven Bucci is a former top Pentagon official.

He says the U.S saw similar actions leading up to the 2016 and 2018 elections.

He added while there’s no evidence that votes have been manipulated, these countries are trying to plant misinformation to try and influence the outcome of the election.

“For all the Americans listening, do your own research, check multiple sources so you don’t get fooled by one source and then make your decision as to who you’re going to vote for, but in all cases, for goodness sake, vote, that’s really the key thing here is don’t let people scare you off from voting,” said Dr. Bucci.

Bucci says it’s likely we’ll continue to see foreign countries try to influence the outcome of U.S. elections.