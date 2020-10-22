Final Presidential Debate: Watch Live with 9&10 News

Both nominees will be in Nashville Thursday night for the second and final presidential debate before Election Day.

The 90 minute debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Topics have been set aside for the night’s debate, including the coronavirus, race in America, national security, climate change, leadership, and American families.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden will get two minutes to respond to each question. During that time, the other nominee’s mic will be muted.

Then both of them will reconvene for open discussion.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. and you can watch the whole thing on 9&10 News or stream it on both our Facebook page and the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free VUit app.