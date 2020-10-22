Doppler 9&10 STEM – Making Slime

So I am sure many kids have heard or seen this experiment before… It is called goo or slime. This popular STEM experiment has some neat science to it. When mixing glue and your activator you are creating a non-Newtonian fluid. The non-Newtonian fluid is a fluid that can act as a solid or liquid. But how so? Well If you put the slime in a jar it will take the shape of a jar, like water. But it also acts as a solid that does not fall apart and can be kept as is, like a tennis ball. What is so fun about slime is that you can do nearly anything with it! And who doesn’t love a gooey family experiment right before Halloween!

What you need:

Bowl

Elmers Glue

Elmers Activator

Glitter, Lots of Glitter

Multiple Hands

Measuring Cup

How to:

Start by pouring 4 to 6 ounces of glue into your bowl.. we used 120 ml or 4 oz. The more glue, the more slime Mix in your activator (Elmer’s magical liquid), we used 10 ml or 2 teaspoons Stir the activator and glue together until you get the type of slime you want Add Glitter or other fun stuff to personalize your slime. Almost anything works You can add more activator or shaving cream to change how sticky your slime is! Have fun and enjoy Oh yeah, someone may have a mess to clean up!! Who is on kitchen duty?

