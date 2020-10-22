Conjuring Up a Costume Idea with ‘Frightgeist’

If you’re still trying to conjure up a costume for Halloween, Google might be able to help. Their “Frightgeist” online costume hub is the perfect place to find out what’s trending nationally and locally, and the chances of you seeing someone else in the same costume.

According to Google’s Frightgeist, dinosaur, pirate, skeleton, Minecraft, and clown costumes are hot picks right now in Northern Michigan.

The site also contains a ‘Costume Wizard’ to help narrow your search. You can choose your spookiness level, style, and uniqueness, and it will give you a recommendation based on the information you provided.

To explore their inactive site, click here.