Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter Kicks Off ‘Mitten on a Mission’ Campaign

You can help be a part of something big by honoring those living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter is kicking off its ‘Mitten on a Mission‘ campaign.

The chapter is challenging people in Michigan to collectively walk 190,000 steps in order to recognize the 190,000 Michiganders living with Alzheimer’s. Here’s how you can participate:

1. Register! If you haven’t done so already, start or join a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team in your community here.

2. Walk! 2,000 steps represents walking a mile in the shoes of someone battling Alzheimer’s or dementia.

3. Fundraise! Every dollar is one step closer to finding a cure and supports dementia care, support, and research.

To participate or learn more, click here.