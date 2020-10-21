Whitehall Man Sentenced to Prison for Drunk Driving, Causing Deadly Crash in Mason Co.
A man accused of causing a death while drinking and driving in Mason County learned his punishment in court.
A judge sentenced Nicholas Kawula to more than a year and a half to 15 years behind bars.
In December of 2019, the sheriff’s office says Kawula’s car veered into oncoming traffic on US-31.
Christopher Kapala died in the crash.
Kawula pleaded no contest to drunk driving causing death.
It means he accepts the punishment, but does not admit guilt.