US Officials Say Russia, Iran Have Obtained Voter Registration Information

Top United States intelligence officials say both Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting information.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, spoke at a rare and brief news conference Wednesday night.

Ratcliffe says that despite foreign efforts to interfere with elections, “you should be confident that your vote counts.”

Government officials also say that Iran is responsible for emails that were meant to intimidate American voters.

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails.

These emails falsely say they are from the Proud Boys group and warn “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries that interfere with the 2020 U.S. election.