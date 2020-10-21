Unemployment Insurance Agency Offers Phone Appointments for Specific Claim Issues

The Unemployment Insurance Agency is now offering call in appointments for people with specific claim issues.

By scheduling a phone appointment you will be able to get help with issues at your convenience.

An agent will call on the designated day and time you choose.

You can schedule an appointment if you filed under the wrong social security number, need to file a second claim, or if your claim is inactive.

Appointments can be scheduled online up to one week in advance.

Nearly $25 billion in benefits have been paid to $2.2 million Michigan residents.