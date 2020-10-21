Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun Warn of COVID-19 Spike

The state of Michigan has reopened almost fully since the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic but now the state is seeing case numbers climbing back.

Both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have not both been at the podium addressing the state on the COVID-19 fight since the State Supreme Court took away Governor Whitmer‘s executive powers.

Wednesday they took the podium yet again warning Michiganders to take COVID-19 seriously.

“I’m just going to be frank, our numbers are not good,” said Whitmer, “They are moving in the wrong direction.”

Over the summer, COVID-19 cases dropped, portions of the state reopened and kids went to school.

Now they are peaking once again.

“This peak is higher,” said Whitmer, “It’s higher than what we saw in April.”

Back in April, Michigan saw cases go up, then came the hospitalizations and then increased deaths.

“That’s why we are sounding the alarm right now,” said Whitmer.

There are no more phases to close down sectors of the economy but while Michiganders enjoy things like dining out, they are asked to be more vigilant.

“Keep your mask on at all times except when you’re actually putting food in your mouth,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “And limit your talking.”

Whitmer cannot mandate these actions by executive order anymore but she hopes they aren’t needed.

“At the end of the day, you don’t need an executive order or a court to know what it is we need to do in this moment,” said Whitmer.

From the very beginning, Whitmer said this was going to take everyone pitching in.

“We are all tired of this,” said Whitmer, “I am too. It’s hard. It’s taking a toll on all of us.”

When asked if the state was close to going into some sort of lockdown again, that the legislature would have to agree to, Whitmer dodged the question and said, “If we just do what we need to do, we don’t even have to worry about an issue like that.”