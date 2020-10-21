State Investigates PFAS Groundwater Contamination in Grand Traverse Co.

The state is investigating a PFAS contamination of groundwater in Grand Traverse County.

The county health department says the state is investigating a contamination in East Bay Township.

Specifically, about 20 homes and one business that have drinking water wells in the Pine Grove neighborhood.

The health department says most homes in that area are connected to city water and are not at risk of PFAS exposure from their drinking water.

The state and local health department are reaching out to those impacted.

As a precaution, bottled water will be made available.

On Monday, the state and county will host a virtual town hall on the issue.

To participate in the meeting click here.