Sleeping Bear Dunes Celebrates 50 Years

A northern Michigan treasure celebrates a huge milestone on Wednesday. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore turns 50 years old. The authorization of the park dates back to October 21st, 1970.

Tom Ulrich is the Deputy Superintendent at Sleeping Bear Dunes. He says, “From 1970 to 2020 the park has come a long way. There was a lot of debate about it all through the ‘60s, should there even be a National Lakeshore? And now, 50 years hence, I think there’s widespread thanks that the Lakeshore is here and preserving this place so people can come and enjoy it.”

50 years have gone by – 50 years of preservation and enjoyment of Sleeping Bear Dunes. Leelanau County resident Eric Clone is at the park with his kids. “Because it’s the 50th anniversary we decided to come out today. Get the kids out of the house. It’s been a little blustery the last few days so it’s time to get out and enjoy what we’ve got.”

One way the Park Service is celebrating the occasion – rolling out a brand new mobile Visitor’s Center for its first unveiling. Ulrich says it “shows all the best of Sleeping Bear Dunes. The endangered species, from the lighthouse to the beaches.” They hope to take it on tour throughout Michigan and the upper Midwest. “Because if it’s within a day’s drive for us to come to you, also the reverse is true. It’s also a day’s drive for you to come to us.”

Even during the pandemic, visitors have not stopped coming to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. In fact the Lakeshore says visitor numbers may be at an all-time high this year, even during the pandemic, or maybe because of it. Ulrich says, “Who would have thought it but we’re on pace for a record visitation year. July and August which are always our two biggest months both set new records for visitation. So people needed to get outdoors.”

Eric Clone agrees. “I am in the outdoor industry myself and what I’ve been seeing is that because of the quarantine people have re-discovered or are discovering brand new for themselves, the joys of getting outdoors.”

The group, “Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes” is at the Dune Climb celebrating as well, and volunteers like Laurie Pope couldn’t agree more. “With everything going on with COVID it’s really nice to see that people can still get out and enjoy the outdoors and feel relatively safe, in a socially distant environment, and I think the park has done a really good job with that.” Pope says the organization is also excited because they’re about to celebrate 25 years of partnership. “It’s just such a beautiful area, and we really believe in what the park is trying to promote.”

This isn’t quite the 50th Anniversary celebration they hoped for – but it doesn’t mean they don’t still have big plans. Ulrich says, “Because we couldn’t really celebrate our anniversary in this pandemic year and we can’t gather together and celebrate, we’ve done everything virtually. But the hope is in 2021 at some point we’ll be able to have a giant party, because ‘51 is the new 50.’” Ulrich says they hope to be back in celebration mode by next spring, to pick up where they left off when COVID hit in March.