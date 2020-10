A Sault Ste. Marie man is accused of bringing drugs from the Detroit area to northern Michigan.

Coty Robinson is charged with intending to deal heroin, cocaine and Suboxone.

A Chippewa County deputy pulled him over Tuesday.

Police suspected the car was being used to move drugs from the Detroit area to Sault Ste. Marie.

When the sheriff’s office searched the car they say they found cocaine, heroin and a scale.