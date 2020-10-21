MTM On The Road: John Ball Zoo is Lit Up for IllumiZoo Experience

The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is lit with a beautiful display of colorful lights.

It’s all part of their IllumiZoo experience.

You can follow a Glenlore Tale that shows illuminating connections between wildlife and wild places. The tale tells visitors about how we are all connected and how we can make a positive change in the world.

The one-mile light display is open now until Nov. 15. The zoo encourages visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at this illuminating experience today on Michigan This Morning.