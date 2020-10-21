Michigan Attorney General Provides Update on Clergy Abuse Investigation

Two years into Michigan’s clergy abuse investigation, the attorney general gave an update on its progress.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office has reviewed more than 2 million digital documents from Catholic dioceses across the state.

Eleven former priests have been charged by the state.

Nessel says through paper documents, her team has identified 454 accused priests and 811 reported victims.

“I am deeply proud of the work our Clergy Abuse Investigative Team has done – and we are dedicated to continuing this incredibly important work,” Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring that every case of sexual abuse and assault is thoroughly reviewed and that whenever we are able to pursue justice for a victim, we do so aggressively and relentlessly. We must all commit to breaking down the walls of silence that so often surround sexual assault and abuse. In the end, we hope this investigation provides a voice to those who have suffered in silence for so long and shines a light on those offenders who have escaped punishment for their crimes by hiding in shadows.”

Here are the cases the attorney general’s office has prosecuted so far:

Vincent DeLorenzo, who was a priest at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, Michigan was arrested in Marion County, Florida in May 2019 and charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A pre-trial hearing in Genesee County is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12, 2020.

Jacob Vellian, a former priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Benton Harbor, was charged in May 2019 with two counts of rape. His extradition from India is in progress.

Timothy Crowley, who was a priest at St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor, was charged in May 2019 with four felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in Tempe, Arizona. Crowley’s case was dismissed after a preliminary examination but the Attorney General’s office filed an appeal in December and it remains pending in Ann Arbor Circuit Court before the Hon. Archie Brown.

Gary Jacobs, a priest at parishes in Ewen and Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula, faces a total of 10 criminal sexual conduct charges in five cases. He was arrested in January in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been bound over for trial and a Walker Hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2020.

Roy Joseph, a priest in Marquette, was charged in Marquette County with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His extradition from India is in progress.

Neil Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township, was charged in May 2019 with two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and arrested in Littlerock, California. His trial starts Nov. 19, 2020.

Joseph “Jack” Baker, a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne and an associate pastor at Sacred Heart in Dearborn and at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills, was charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct. He awaits a trial date in Wayne County Circuit Court and his next court date is October 19, 2020.

Joseph Comperchio, a teacher at St. John Elementary in Jackson County, was charged in September with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He waived extradition and was returned to Michigan on Oct. 1, 2020. His next court date is October 26, 2020.

Gary Berthiaume, a former priest at Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony. He was arrested in late September in Illinois, waived extradition and was returned to Michigan on Friday. He was arraigned Monday in Farmington District Court and given a $50,000 cash/surety bond. His next court date is Oct. 28 in the 47th District Court in Farmington.

Patrick Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, was charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in May 2019. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after a jury trial in Wayne County Circuit Court in October 2019 and served 45 days in the Wayne County Jail.

Brian Stanley, who was a priest at St. Margaret’s Church in Coldwater, was charged with false imprisonment, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20, 2019 and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation and sex offender registration.

The AG’s office reiterates that anyone who might have information on clergy abuse cases should call their clergy abuse hotline at (844) 324-3374. For more information about the clergy abuse investigation or to submit information, click here.