Michelle Cooks: Smoked Chicken Strata
It’s always a great idea to have layers to battle the cold weather, especially when it comes to food. In this edition of Michelle Cooks, see how she layers chicken, veggies, and cheese to make a wholesome, comforting, yet diabetic-friendly dish.
Smoked Chicken Strata from EatingWell
Ingredients
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add asparagus, mushrooms, and sweet pepper; cook about 3 minutes or just until vegetables are crisp-tender.
- Lightly coat 6 12-ounce individual casserole dishes with cooking spray. Divide half of the English muffin pieces among the dishes. Top with chicken, asparagus mixture, and 1/2 cup of the cheese. Top with the remaining English muffin pieces.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and black pepper. Pour egg mixture evenly over the layers in dishes. Using the back of a large spoon, press muffin pieces down. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until a knife inserted in centers comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.