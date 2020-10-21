MI 107 House District Candidates on COVID-19 Response, Line 5, Political Civility

Northern Michigan’s News Leader is sitting down with both candidates in the race for Michigan’s 107 House District.

The seat is currently held by House Speaker Lee Chatfield but he is term limited.

Democrat Jim Page and Republican John Damoose are running to represent Emmet, Chippewa, and Mackinac counties, along with a portion of Cheboygan County, in the Michigan House.

One of the big issue’s this election is the state’s response to COVID-19.

“We need to do everything that we can right now, once we get the control of it, the numbers down, then we can talk about opening everything back up officially,” Page said. “We have to bite the bullet right now to save lives and save our economy in the future.”

Damoose wants to see more of a regional approach to this, and future crises.

He says the pandemic has also highlighted some longtime issues.

“I think COVID has really set the stage for some of this, people have learned we can study and work remotely,” Damoose said. “So, I think we need to strike while the iron’s hot, and that means a lot of things. We need to fix the rural broadband issue or that can’t happen. We need to fix responses to future crises.”

When it comes to Line 5 and Enbridge’s tunnel project in the Straits of Mackinac, both agree the Great Lakes need protecting but disagree on what that looks like.

“I believe we should decommission Line 5 and it should be shut down and removed from the Straits,” Page said. “I don’t think a tunnel is a solution to the problem. It’s continuation of the threat.”

“The tunnel’s a great solution,” Damoose said. “It’ll be privately funded, the construction and maintenance of it, but it’ll be owned by the state and all aspects of safety will be overseen by the state.”

One thing they both agree on is we need more civility in politics and less partisanship to get things done.

“We need to stop the rhetoric in there and accusing one another of things that are not appropriate, we’ve gotta stop name calling,” Page said. “That’s got to stop.”

“(If elected) I want to go meet with my Democratic counterparts from all areas of the state and say look there’s gotta be some things we can work together on,” Damoose said. “We don’t need to be at each other’s throat all the times.”