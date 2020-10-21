MDHHS Issues New Order for Residential Care Facilities; Visitors Now Allowed in Some Counties

A new emergency order on nursing home visits was issued Wednesday morning by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new order updates and expands requirements for residential care facilities, while also allowing indoor visitations in certain circumstances.

The new visitation rules are linked to the risk level of the county according to the MI Safe Start Map.

Indoor visitation is now allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D, so long as the facilities have had no new cases within the last 14 days.

There are still a number of counties in northern Michigan with their risk level set at E, meaning indoor visitations are still prohibited. Those counties include Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Luce, Mackinac, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oscoda.

Based on county risk levels and the type of visit, some visitors will be required to take a COVID-19 test.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks and social distance when possible.

Visits must also be scheduled with the facility.

