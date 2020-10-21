If you are still trying to figure out dinner plans this week, we might have just the thing for you.

It’s Harbor Springs Restaurant Week!

Select Harbor Springs restaurants have special deals on meals until Sunday October 25

It’s a way to try something new or get a deal on your favorites.

Petoskey Brewing Company has a deal to get one of their signature beers, a burger and side of fries.

“Now that we’re finally slowing down a little, it’s nice to bring locals back in and give them offers and a good deal they’re able to take advantage of,” said operations manager Tyler Gostinger.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their deals, click here.