Human Remains Found at Suspected 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Grave Site

Investigators searching for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre say they found at least 10 bodies in an unmarked mass grave.

There were 10 coffins discovered with what is presumed to be one person in each coffin.

The massacre left an estimated 300, mostly black, Tulsa residents dead and 800 more wounded.

Oklahoma’s state archaeologist says more examination is needed, and it could take considerable time to identify the remains and determine whether they were victims of the massacre.