Healthy Living: Seniors Combat Loneliness with Home Sharing

Roommates at retirement age—more and more seniors are considering it for the cost and camaraderie benefits.

People living alone, especially seniors, take the strain of isolation especially hard. Almost 30% of people 50 to 80-years-old say they are lonely.

In fact, prolonged isolation can have the same health risks as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

That’s why more and more people are turning to home sharing as a solution. Not only can you find a friend, it also lowers your cost of living.

New websites are now matching the most compatible seekers, like Silvernest and Senior Homeshares.

Whether you’re a renter or homeowner, Healthy Living shares how both can benefit under the same roof.