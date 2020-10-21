Halloween Costumes Trends and Why Not to Buy Online

With Halloween less than two weeks away, it may be too late to order your costume from online suppliers. “With COVID-19, and the huge increase in online sales, it’s sometimes a mystery of when or if your package will arrive in time,” says Mike Fines from Black-Tie Tuxedo and Costume Shop. “The major retailers in the costume industry, that have been around for over 60 years, have just recently filed bankruptcy and they’re not shipping them”.

With many people still trying to figure out their “spooktacular plans” for Halloween, the Black-Tie Tuxedo and Costume Shop in Mt. Pleasant is ready for the influx of last-minute costume buyers. “We have a lot of inventory here and a great selection for adults,” Fines mentioned. “So far, the trend has been gory accessories, fake blood, and things that would go well with wearing a mask”.

You can visit the Black-Tie Tuxedo and Costume Shop at 1017 S Mission Street, Mount Pleasant, 48858, Mon – Fri 10:00 am – 5:30 pm, or Saturday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

