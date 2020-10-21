GT Senior Center Leader to Retire After 30 Years

A northern Michigan Senior Center will have to begin the new year looking for a new leader.

The Traverse City Senior Center (a.k.a. Grand Traverse Senior Center Network) has a lot of big plans in the coming years, including an ongoing effort to build a brand new facility. But someone new will be taking over the effort.

That’s because Manager Lori Wells is announcing her retirement. In September she celebrated 30 years with the Senior Center. Wells says prior to COVID, membership was as high as it had ever been, and there is huge interest in the programs and services they offer. She hopes plans will move forward to build a new place for seniors to live their best lives. “Our tagline at the senior center is “Making Longer Lives, Better Lives.” And I think that’s really kind of summed it up for me all of this time. It’s just, people have a choice to come to the senior center, they don’t have to come to the senior center. You’re not obligated to be there. So over 30 years, I’ve just tried to make the senior center a place that people want to come.”

Wells says you may see her on the Shuffleboard Court, playing Pickleball, or taking an art class, because there are many activities she’s come to enjoy even while working there.

Her last day is in mid-November. There’s no word yet on a replacement or when a job opportunity will be posted publicly.