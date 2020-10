Evart Traffic Stop Turns into Meth Bust, Warrant Arrest

Two people are behind bars this morning after a traffic stop in Evart turned in a meth bust.

State troopers pulled a car over around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night in Evart for several vehicle equipment failures.

During the stop, troopers searched the car and found the driver had meth and another unidentified liquid on her.

The passenger of the car was found to have a misdemeanor warrant in Oscoda County.