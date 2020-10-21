COVID-19 Hospitalizations up in 38 States

Coronavirus hospitalizations are now on the rise in 38 states, including a concerning spike in Wisconsin that is crippling hospitals.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled over the last month in Wisconsin.

At the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, doctors say patients are now coming in with noticeably more severe symptoms than at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now all three of the hospital’s COVID-19 units are overflowing.

Dr. Alexandra Wick, with University Hospital, says, “I didn’t have any COVID patients a couple weeks ago and now my whole service is COVID patients.”

With the recent spike, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a strong recommendation for mask-wearing on airplanes, trains, buses and in taxis